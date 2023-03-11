Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin could Begin Season on Injured List by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago

Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers could begin the season on the injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts said Gonsolin?s return from his sprained ankle is going to ?be a slow process? — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 10, 2023

Gonsolin sprained his ankle during pitcher’s fielding practice Monday, and although he didn’t suffer a fracture, the injury is enough to keep him off the mound for at least a week, if not more. This means that even once Gonsolin returns to pitching, he will need time to build enough arm strength to start a game for the Dodgers.

In his absence, the Dodgers are expected to turn to Ryan Pepiot or Michael Grove to fill that spot in the rotation.

LA had a quiet offseason as they lost Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency and moved on from Cody Bellinger. They still won’t have starter Walker Buehler for most, if not all, of this season due to Tommy John surgery.