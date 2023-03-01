FanDuel Performance Double Plays for Wednesday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We have a solid ten-game NBA slate tonight, two nationally televised games, and Kevin Durant’s Suns’ debut.

Look at these player performance doubles on the FanDuel Sportsbook for plus-value action as you enjoy the slate.

Embiid’s 76ers take on the Miami Heat for the second time in three days. Miami took the matchup on Monday with Philly looking lackluster in the first half, coming off of an emotional loss to Boston on Saturday. This line sits near even money, and I view Philly as being too good to drop a second straight game to an inferior team. With a projected total of only 216, I want no part of point props in this one, so I’ll look to the glass with Embiid to record a double-double for some added value, which he has done in 12 of his last 14 games.

The Knicks have won six straight and face a Brooklyn Nets team that has lost three straight and is playing the second night of a back-to-back. New York is sitting at -7.5 on the spread and -300 on the moneyline, but we like Julius Randle to record a double-double. Randle’s rebound prop is slightly deflated, as he’s recorded only 16 rebounds over the past three games. Before that, Randle recorded a double-double in 29 of 33 games and a double-double in the previous three matchups against the Nets.

The Celtics take on the Cavaliers at home on national television, with Boston a five-point favorite. We like Boston to win the game in a bounce-back spot after a bad loss against the Knicks on Monday and for Al Horford to have an impact. Horford’s gone for ten-plus points in four of his last five games and the two previous matchups against the Cavs. We like this play with 2-1 odds.

Jalen Williams is flying under the radar in the Rookie of the Year race but has really come onto the scene for OKC. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be sidelined in health and safety protocols, leading Williams to become a primary scoring option. He’s coming off arguably his best performance, dropping an efficient 27 points, and has gone for 20-plus points in four of six games without SGA this season. The Lakers will be on a second leg of a traveling back-to-back without Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and LeBron James, so we like where OKC sits at -4.5 on the spread.

