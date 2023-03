Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Golden State Warriors Open -5 -108 O 234.5 -110 -210 Current -5.5 -106 235 -110 -205 Los Angeles Lakers Open +5 -112 U 234.5 -110 +176 Current +5.5 -114 235 -110 +172

Golden State Warriors Projected Lineups: 1. PG Stephen Curry 29.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 2. PF Jonathan Kuminga 9.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 3. SG Ryan Rollins 1.9 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 4. PF Draymond Green 8.2 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 5. SG Klay Thompson 22.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. PF JaMychal Green 6.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Los Angeles Lakers 1. SG Max Christie 3.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 2. PF Cole Swider 1.5 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 3. C Anthony Davis 26.1 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 4. PG Dennis Schroder 12.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 5. SG Malik Beasley 13.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 6. C Mo Bamba 6.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 NO -5.0 231.5 108-99 Thu, Mar 02 LAC +3.0 231.5 115-91 Tue, Feb 28 POR -5.0 234.5 123-105 Sun, Feb 26 MIN -2.0 237.0 109-104 Fri, Feb 24 HOU -9.0 231.0 116-101 Last 5 Against The Spread: Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 MIN +1.5 226.0 110-102 Wed, Mar 01 OKC +3.0 228.5 123-117 Tue, Feb 28 MEM +9.0 230.5 121-109 Sun, Feb 26 DAL +4.5 235.5 111-108 Thu, Feb 23 GS -6.0 238.0 124-111