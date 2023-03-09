Growing Optimism in Jets Landing QB Aaron Rodgers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, there is growing optimism that the New York Jets will trade for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers met extensively with Jets brass Tuesday, including owner Woody Johnson, who came away from the meeting â€œexcited and satisfiedâ€ about the future Hall of Famer’s fit within the organization.

While Rodgers has yet to announce a decision on his playing career, he and the Packers appear ready to move on from a marriage that lasted 18 seasons.

Gang Green has always been the most logical landing spot for the four-time MVP. Johnson said he preferred a proven veteran capable of lifting a talented Jets offense plagued by poor quarterback play last season.

Assuming Rodgers returns and is ultimately dealt, it would officially mark the beginning of the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, while the Jets would instantly become Super Bowl contenders.

Stay tuned.

You can find the latest NFL odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.