Hideki Matsuyama Withdraws from WGC Match Play; Max Homa Advances

According to ESPN.com, Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play due to a neck injury.

Matsuyama conceded his third-round match to World No. 6 Max Homa, who became the first player to advance to the Round of 16. The 2021 Masters Champion withdrew approximately 20 minutes before his scheduled tee time after attempting to get loose on the range. Matsuyama won his Day 1 match against Kevin Kisner before losing to Justin Suh in the second round.

Speaking of Suh, he is now eliminated due to Matsuyama’s withdrawal. Suh needed to defeat Kisner and have Matsuyama get past Homa to reach the knockout stage.

This is the second time this season Matsuyama has withdrawn because of a neck injury, having also pulled out of the third round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open last fall.

