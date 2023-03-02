Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: AT&T Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open -4   -114   O 239.5   -110   -184  
 Current -5   -114   238   -110   -220  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +4   -106   U 239.5   -110   +154  
 Current +5   -106   238   -110   +188  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.2 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. SF  Buddy Hield   17.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
6. PF  Aaron Nesmith   9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. C  Zach Collins   10.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   10.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. C  Charles Bassey   5.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Malaki Branham   9.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 DAL +9.0 236.5 124-122
Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108
Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138
Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113
Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 UTA +9.5 235.5 102-94
Sat, Feb 25 UTA +10.5 241.0 118-102
Thu, Feb 23 DAL +14.5 239.0 142-116
Wed, Feb 15 CHA +5.5 243.0 120-110
Mon, Feb 13 CLE +16.0 225.5 117-109
Betting Insights:

San Antonio Spurs

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Indiana Pacers

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
