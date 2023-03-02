Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02

Date: 03/02/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open -4 -114 O 239.5 -110 -184 Current -5 -114 238 -110 -220 San Antonio Spurs Open +4 -106 U 239.5 -110 +154 Current +5 -106 238 -110 +188

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 18.2 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. SF Buddy Hield 17.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SG Bennedict Mathurin 17.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. PG T.J. McConnell 7.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 6. PF Aaron Nesmith 9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists San Antonio Spurs 1. SF Keldon Johnson 21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 2. C Zach Collins 10.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 3. PG Tre Jones 12.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 4. PF Jeremy Sochan 10.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. C Charles Bassey 5.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SG Malaki Branham 9.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 DAL +9.0 236.5 124-122 Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108 Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138 Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113 Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117 Last 5 Against The Spread: San Antonio Spurs DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 UTA +9.5 235.5 102-94 Sat, Feb 25 UTA +10.5 241.0 118-102 Thu, Feb 23 DAL +14.5 239.0 142-116 Wed, Feb 15 CHA +5.5 243.0 120-110 Mon, Feb 13 CLE +16.0 225.5 117-109