Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: AT&T Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|-4
|-114
|O 239.5
|-110
|-184
|Current
|-5
|-114
|238
|-110
|-220
|San Antonio Spurs
|Open
|+4
|-106
|U 239.5
|-110
|+154
|Current
|+5
|-106
|238
|-110
|+188
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|18.2 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Buddy Hield
|17.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|17.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|7.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Aaron Nesmith
|9.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
San Antonio Spurs
|1.
|SF
|Keldon Johnson
|21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|2.
|C
|Zach Collins
|10.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tre Jones
|12.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|C
|Charles Bassey
|5.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Malaki Branham
|9.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|DAL
|+9.0
|236.5
|124-122
|Sat, Feb 25
|ORL
|+2.5
|230.5
|121-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|BOS
|+8.0
|233.0
|142-138
|Wed, Feb 15
|CHI
|-3.0
|228.5
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|UTA
|+1.0
|242.0
|123-117
San Antonio Spurs
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|UTA
|+9.5
|235.5
|102-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|UTA
|+10.5
|241.0
|118-102
|Thu, Feb 23
|DAL
|+14.5
|239.0
|142-116
|Wed, Feb 15
|CHA
|+5.5
|243.0
|120-110
|Mon, Feb 13
|CLE
|+16.0
|225.5
|117-109
Betting Insights:
San Antonio Spurs
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Indiana Pacers
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022