Iona G Walter Clayton Jr. Enters the Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per Verbal Commits.

This is no surprise in the aftermath of Iona head coach Rick Pitino accepting the job at St. John’s. Clayton has clarified that his list is already down to Florida – his home state – and following Pitino to St. John’s. The MAAC Player of the Year made a major jump in his game this season, going from 7.3 points per game in his freshman year to 16.8 in 2022-23. Wherever he ends up, he’ll be sure to have an immediate impact.

After dominating the MAAC for so long, many questions loom for Iona. With Pitino and likely more of his players exiting stage left after yet another season reaching the NCAA Tournament, we’ll see if new head coach Tobin Anderson can maintain the culture the Gaels have had for over a decade in New Rochelle.

