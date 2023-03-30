Iowa's Caitlin Clark Named AP Women's Player of the Year by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named AP Women’s Player of the Year, per ESPN.com.

Clark’s season has been one for the ages. The 21-year-old averaged 27.0 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.5 rebounds during the season, helping the Hawkeyes to a 26-6 record. Clark continued her stellar play in the NCAA tournament, recording the first 40-point triple-double in history as Iowa advanced to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Clark. “I picked a place that I perfectly fit into, and that’s allowed me to show my skill set. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean something. It’s not the reason you play basketball, it’s just something that comes along with getting to do what you love.”

Clark received 20 votes from the 28-member national media panel.

“She is spectacular,” said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. “I don’t know how else to describe what she does on the basketball court.”

Next for Clark and company is a matchup against powerhouse South Carolina in the national semifinals.

