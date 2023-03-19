Jose Altuve Requires Surgery Following Thumb Injury at WBC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Another player has gone down at the World Baseball Classic, impacting his regular season availability for his MLB squad.

On Saturday, Houston Astros’ second baseman and Venezuelan national Jose Altuve fractured his thumb in the quarterfinal matchup against the United States. Consequently, Altuve will require surgery and miss the start of the regular season.

The Astros’ official Twitter account notes that a timetable for Altuve’s recovery will be provided following the procedure.

Update on Jose Altuve. pic.twitter.com/I9nQEQ3uyS — Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2023

Altuve was batting in the leadoff position for Venezuela when he soaked a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. The infielder was removed from the contest and replaced by Luis Rengifo.

Likewise, the Astros will be looking down their depth chart for help in the leadoff spot and at second base until Altuve is cleared to return.

Mauricio Dubon is a top candidate to replace Altuve defensively, while Jeremy Pena could fill in atop the batting order.

The injury won’t move the Astros from their perch on the FanDuel Sportsbook World Series futures board. Houston remains the odds-on favorite to win it all.