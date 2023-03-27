March Madness NCAA Tournament: Final Four Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final Four, with the remaining programs looking to capture the title on April 3 from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below, we’ll dive into the remaining eight teams and their odds of winning the Men’s NCAA Tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Connecticut Huskies (-125) (Saturday Update: +350)

After defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in blowout fashion to advance to the Final Four, the UConn Huskies are the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament at -125. The Huskies have yet to be challenged through four games in the tournament. They defeated Iona by 24 points, St. Mary’s by 15, Arkansas by 23, and Gonzaga by 28. UConn has a matchup with Miami in the Final Four and are listed as 5.5-point favorites. Adama Sonogo continues to lead the charge for the Huskies and is the odds-on favorite to capture the Most Outstanding Player award.

2. San Diego State Aztecs (+360) (Saturday Update: +950)

The San Diego State Aztecs cut down the nets for the South Region and knocked off two serious contenders on their way to doing that in top-ranked Alabama and Creighton. Making their first-ever appearance in the Final Four, the Aztecs are listed as slight 1.5-point favorites over Florida Atlantic. As the favorites in their matchup, it makes sense that the Aztecs would boast the second-shortest odds behind UConn, with the Huskies having a significant edge in their odds. Still, SDSU were bet down from +950 to +360.

3. Miami Hurricanes (+490) (Saturday Update: +1200)

It took a sizeable come-from-behind victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Elite 8, but the Miami Hurricanes advanced to the Final Four. The Hurricanes’ victory sent the program to its first-ever Final Four in school history. Jim Larranaga and the Hurricanes will match up with the UConn Huskies in the Final Four, and they’ll once again be underdogs in doing so. In saying that, when you’ve gone this far, you deserve recognition, and the Hurricanes have proven to get stronger in the face of adversity. As a result, their odds have again sizably risen from +1200 to +490.

4. Florida Atlantic Owls (+600) (Saturday Update: +1600)

It’s undoubtedly been an NCAA Tournament highlighted by upsets and underdog performances. The Florida Atlantic Owls are the poster child of that, advancing to the Final Four after taking down Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee, and Kansas State. Dustin May’s squad won’t die, and they’ll enter their matchup with San Diego State as 1.5-point underdogs. The Owls are still a longshot to win the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve seen a considerable odds jump after their Elite 8 win, going from +1600 to +600.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.