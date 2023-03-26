March Madness Odds: Final Four Opening Lines As Matchups Set It'll be UConn, Miami, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is set with the host site of NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Midwest regional champion Miami Hurricanes will face the West regional champion Connecticut Huskies while the South regional champion San Diego State Aztecs will face the East regional champion Florida Atlantic Owls.

It marks the first time three of the four teams — Miami, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic — have reached the Final Four in the program’s history. The last time there were three teams making their Final Four debuts in the same year was 1970.

Here are the opening lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

(-1.5) San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic, Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET

(-5.5) UConn vs. Miami, Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET

FanDuel also has the Huskies as the favorite to win the championship (-125) ahead of the Aztecs (+360), Hurricanes (+490) and Owls (+600).

UConn, the fourth seed in the West region, reached the Final Four after a dominant win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday night. The Huskies previously eliminated Iona, Saint Mary’s and Arkansas. Dan Hurley’s team has won each of its four tournament games by 23 or more points.

Florida Atlantic, the No. 9 seed in the East region, defeated Kansas State to reach the Final Four on Saturday. The Owls previously knocked off Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee.

San Diego State, the No. 5 seed in the South, beat the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday afternoon to advance to Houston. The Aztecs previously defeated Charleston, Furman and the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed Alabama.

Miami capped the Elite Eight round with its comeback over the Texas Longhorns on Sunday night. The Hurricanes, who were the fifth seed in the Midwest region, previously defeated Drake, Indiana and top-seeded Houston.