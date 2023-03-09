Mavericks Star PG Luka Doncic (Thigh) to Undergo MRI by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic will undergo an MRI Thursday on his injured left thigh.

Doncic, who’s been dealing with the injury as of late, was forced to leave Wednesday’s 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists across 28 minutes.

â€œIt’s not good,â€ said Doncic postgame. â€œI can feel it, but mostly probably on the jump shots. So pushing off is very hard for me.â€

Head coach Jason Kidd echoed similar thoughts, saying:

â€œWe all can see that he’s not moving well â€” shooting, defense â€” it’s affecting everything. He’s trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave there. Hopefully, it’s not something serious. We have a couple days here before we play Memphis. Hopefully, he’s back soon.â€

Dallas sits seventh in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record.

