Mavs' Maxi Kleber a Game-Time Decision vs. Suns by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Dallas Mavericks could have a hole to fill in their frontcourt when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Big man Maxi Kleber is a game-time decision for the Mavs as he’s dealing with hamstring soreness following surgery.

Mavs PF/C Maxi Kleber is a game-time decision vs. Suns. He?s experienced some soreness coming back from his hamstring tear/surgery. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 5, 2023

Kleber recently returned following the extended absence, playing in the Mavs’ last two games. The 31-year-old recorded nine points in both outings, adding a combined six rebounds across both outings. Those performances bring his season-long averages up to 6.5 and 3.5, respectively.

Reggie Bullock remains the starter for the Mavs and could absorb some of the additional workload. Davis Bertans is an option off the bench but is dealing with a calf injury and didn’t play last time out. That could mean more court time for Markieff Morris.

Sunday’s matinee pits former teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant against each other with their new squads.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavs listed as +1 home underdogs, with the total set at 234.5.