Max Scherzer will Start Opening Day for the New York Mets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Max Scherzer will start on Opening Day for the New York Mets, the Mets’ official website reports.

Manager Buck Showalter had a problem that every manager in baseball would love to have. He had to choose between two perennial Cy Young candidates to start on OD, Scherzer or Justin Verlander. In the end, it made more sense to start Scherzer as this is his second season with the team, whereas Verlander was just signed during the offseason, essentially to replace Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Texas Rangers.

So, Scherzer will go up against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, whereas Verlander will start the third game of the season. Why the third game and not the second? This will allow Verlander to start the Mets’ home opener; both pitchers get a little candy to start the season.