Mets P Justin Verlander Placed on IL with Teres Major Strain by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (teres major strain) will be placed on the 15-day injured list and miss Saturday’s start against the Miami Marlins, per the team’s Twitter.

Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. We will provide an update at that time. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2023

The Mets referred to it as low grade, which means this shouldn’t be a time to panic for Mets fans. Unfortunately, New York can’t catch a break on their pitching staff between this and the season-ending injury to closer Edwin Diaz at the World Baseball Classic. Tylor Megill will step into the starting spot for Saturday as the Mets hope to get Verlander back in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for any updates on the 40-year-old’s status throughout next week.

In 2022, Verlander led the league with a 1.75 ERA and 0.829 WHIP in 175 innings pitched across 28 starts.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Odds

The New York Mets are currently -126 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon with the total set at 7, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.