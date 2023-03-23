Michigan G Jett Howard Declares for 2023 NBA Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Michigan guard Jett Howard has declared for the NBA draft and foregone his collegiate eligibility, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

NEWS: Michigan's Jett Howard, a potential lottery pick, will declare for the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN. Howard is out for the next month rehabbing ankle injuries he suffered in both feet during Big Ten play.



STORY: https://t.co/AcDsPjZYhc — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 23, 2023

Howard, head coach Juwan Howard’s son, spent just one season with the Wolverines and will begin preparing for the next level. He is currently ranked 16th in ESPN’s NBA Draft rankings, making him a fringe lottery pick for June’s draft. As Givony mentioned, Howard will also have to take some time off during the offseason to recover from a pair of ankle injuries he suffered during the season.

It wasn’t exactly the year Michigan envisioned, but they’ll be getting yet another basketball alumnus to the next level. This likely thrusts Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn right back into the spotlight for next season after suffering a season-ending injury in December.

In 2022, Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in starts on the season.

