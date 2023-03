Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/27

Date: 03/27/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks Open -16 -110 O 232 -110 -1800 Current -16.5 -110 233 -110 -1600 Detroit Pistons Open +16 -110 U 232 -110 +980 Current +16.5 -110 233 -110 +900

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Lineups: 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.1 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 18.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 3. SF Khris Middleton 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 4. C Brook Lopez 15.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. PF Bobby Portis 13.7 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SF Grayson Allen 10.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists Detroit Pistons 1. PF Marvin Bagley III 12.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 2. SG Jaden Ivey 15.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 3. PG Killian Hayes 9.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 4. C James Wiseman 9.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 5. C Jalen Duren 8.7 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SF Isaiah Livers 6.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Mar 25 DEN +3.5 237.5 129-106 Fri, Mar 24 UTA -9.0 235.0 144-116 Wed, Mar 22 SA -19.5 237.5 130-94 Sun, Mar 19 TOR -7.0 234.5 118-111 Thu, Mar 16 IND -11.5 236.0 139-123 Last 5 Against The Spread: Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 24 TOR +13.0 224.0 118-97 Tue, Mar 21 ATL +13.5 236.5 129-107 Sun, Mar 19 MIA +10.0 218.5 112-100 Thu, Mar 16 DEN +15.0 230.5 119-100 Tue, Mar 14 WAS +13.5 221.5 117-97