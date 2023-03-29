Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+7
|-110
|O 235
|-110
|+235
|Current
|+5
|-110
|234.5
|-112
|+168
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|-7
|-110
|U 235
|-110
|-290
|Current
|-5
|-110
|234.5
|-108
|-200
Projected Lineups:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|20.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.8 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|11.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|9.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|12.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|28.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|29.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists
|4.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|7.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Cameron Payne
|10.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|SAC
|+5.0
|239.5
|119-115
|Sun, Mar 26
|GS
|+5.5
|241.5
|99-96
|Wed, Mar 22
|ATL
|-4.0
|242.0
|125-124
|Mon, Mar 20
|NY
|+8.0
|227.5
|140-134
|Sat, Mar 18
|TOR
|+9.5
|221.5
|122-107
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|UTA
|-5.5
|234.5
|117-103
|Sat, Mar 25
|PHI
|-1.5
|224.5
|125-105
|Fri, Mar 24
|SAC
|+3.5
|238.0
|135-127
|Wed, Mar 22
|LAL
|+1.0
|228.0
|122-111
|Sun, Mar 19
|OKC
|+1.0
|234.5
|124-120
Betting Insights:
Phoenix Suns
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023