Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Open +7 -110 O 235 -110 +235 Current +5 -110 234.5 -112 +168 Phoenix Suns Open -7 -110 U 235 -110 -290 Current -5 -110 234.5 -108 -200

Minnesota Timberwolves Projected Lineups: 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. PF Karl-Anthony Towns 20.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. C Rudy Gobert 13.8 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. PG Mike Conley 11.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 5. SF Kyle Anderson 9.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 6. PF Jaden McDaniels 12.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists Phoenix Suns 1. SG Devin Booker 28.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 2. PF Kevin Durant 29.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists 4. C Deandre Ayton 18.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. SG Josh Okogie 7.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. PG Cameron Payne 10.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 SAC +5.0 239.5 119-115 Sun, Mar 26 GS +5.5 241.5 99-96 Wed, Mar 22 ATL -4.0 242.0 125-124 Mon, Mar 20 NY +8.0 227.5 140-134 Sat, Mar 18 TOR +9.5 221.5 122-107 Last 5 Against The Spread: Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 UTA -5.5 234.5 117-103 Sat, Mar 25 PHI -1.5 224.5 125-105 Fri, Mar 24 SAC +3.5 238.0 135-127 Wed, Mar 22 LAL +1.0 228.0 122-111 Sun, Mar 19 OKC +1.0 234.5 124-120