Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +7   -110   O 235   -110   +235  
 Current +5   -110   234.5   -112   +168  
Phoenix Suns  Open -7   -110   U 235   -110   -290  
 Current -5   -110   234.5   -108   -200  
Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   20.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   11.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   9.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   12.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   28.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PF  Kevin Durant   29.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   13.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists
4. C  Deandre Ayton   18.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Josh Okogie   7.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   10.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 SAC +5.0 239.5 119-115
Sun, Mar 26 GS +5.5 241.5 99-96
Wed, Mar 22 ATL -4.0 242.0 125-124
Mon, Mar 20 NY +8.0 227.5 140-134
Sat, Mar 18 TOR +9.5 221.5 122-107

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 UTA -5.5 234.5 117-103
Sat, Mar 25 PHI -1.5 224.5 125-105
Fri, Mar 24 SAC +3.5 238.0 135-127
Wed, Mar 22 LAL +1.0 228.0 122-111
Sun, Mar 19 OKC +1.0 234.5 124-120
Betting Insights:

Phoenix Suns

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

