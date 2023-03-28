MLB Betting Insights: Mets Collecting Big Interest to Win NL Pennant by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Mets are coming off a 101-win campaign in 2022 and have the makeup of a team who could do similar damage in 2023. This is a club built to win now. Bettors are on board and like what they see regarding Buck Showalter’s squad. BetMGM MLB Insights: NL Pennant

Favorite : Braves +400

: Braves +400 Highest Ticket% : Mets 20.7%

: Mets 20.7% Highest Handle% : Mets 34.1%

: Mets 34.1% Biggest Liability: Mets

It was an interesting offseason for the Mets, who saw oft-injured star right-hander Jacob deGrom depart for the Texas Rangers. If you’re going to replace an arm like that–short term–New York certainly got the best available option in Justin Verlander.

The dominant right-hander is coming off winning the World Series and the AL Cy Young with the Houston Astros, and he’ll be looking to bring similar fortunes to the Mets in 2023. Verlander gives them an elite 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation alongside Max Scherzer. If the duo can stay healthy and continue outrunning Father Time, the sky is the limit for this Mets team.

The Atlanta Braves also won 101 games (and the division) in 2022 and are listed as the current favorite to win the NL Pennant at +400. Behind the Braves are the Los Angeles Dodgers (+425), the Mets, and San Diego Padres, who boast +450 odds.

The Mets have a sizable edge over their NL competitors in the interest they’ve drawn leading up to the season to win the Pennant. New York is one of three NL teams to occupy a double-digit ticket percentage, but where they’re separated from the pack is with the money bet on them.

Verlander and the Mets have compiled the highest ticket count at 20.7% for the highest handle percentage at 34.1%. No other team in the NL has even half the handle percentage that the Mets do, highlighting that some sizable bets have been placed on them to win the Pennant.

With the interest they’ve generated, the Mets are also the book’s biggest liability to win the Senior Circuit.