NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Friday, March 10 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Bettors are looking at another attractive six-game slate in the NBA this evening. Among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, the following plays look particularly enticing.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TOR Fred VanVleet Under 7.5 Assists (+100) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

SportsGrid Model Rating: 5/5 Stars

After lambasting official Ben Taylor and receiving a $30,000 fine, VanVleet and the Raptors wrap up their five-game road trip against the Lakers. The 29-year-old has impressed with his playmaking, tallying eight or more assists in five straight games. That said, despite the recent uptick, VanVleet is averaging 6.9 assists on the season, 0.6 fewer than his 7.5 assists prop. At plus money, betting the under is a gamble worth taking.

SA Keldon Johnson Under 20.5 Points (-115) vs. Denver Nuggets

SportsGrid Model Rating: 5/5 Stars

Johnson struggled Sunday, returning from a two-game absence, finishing with just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting. While he should be back in double figures, Denver is one of the more sound teams defensively, ranking in the top half in efficiency and points per game. San Antonio is also a whopping +13 point underdog, meaning the 23-year-old may not see his usual allotment of minutes. Give me the under.

TOR Jakob Poeltl

Over 2.5 Assists (+114) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

SportsGrid Model Rating: 4.5/5 Stars

Poeltl has become more of an accomplished distributor, averaging just over 2.8 assists per game over the last two seasons. The 27-year-old is enjoying an average usage rate of over 19% in his past five games – supportive of playmaking opportunities. Trending in the right direction, Poeltl offers a solid value proposition at +114 odds.