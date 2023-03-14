New York Jets Attempting to Sign WR Allen Lazard by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are “actively working” on a deal with free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers? free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Per Schefter, a second team is interested in Lazard’s services, and while no decision has been made, Gang Green is attempting to reunite the 27-year-old with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Of course, Lazard could also reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, assuming the latter returns and is ultimately dealt to the Jets as anticipated. Lazard spent the past five seasons in Green Bay and is coming off a breakout year, recording 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

While Rodgers said a decision on his future is coming soon, the 39-year-old joining the Jets could be dependent on the organization landing Lazard and perhaps other current and former Packers teammates.

In New York, Lazard would join a talented wideout group that features Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, and Elijah Moore.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.