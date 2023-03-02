NFL Combine Quarterbacks: All Eyes on Levis, Stroud, Young and Richardson by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The players finally take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium today, with the defensive linemen and linebackers up first at the NFL Scouting Combine. The main event comes on Saturday when the focus will be on the quarterbacks, specifically, the big four vying to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, to be held in late April.

From the start of the draft season, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud were considered top candidates to be the first player off the board. Kentucky’s Will Levis was viewed as a toolsy sleeper to go first, while Florida’s Anthony Richardson wasn’t really in the conversation.

Bryce Young -175 | C.J. Stroud +250

Jalen Carter | Will Anderson +500

Will Levis +1000 | Myles Murphy +5000

Bryan Bresee | Paris Johnson | Peter Skoronski +10000

Anthony Richardson +12000

The biggest story leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine is all the steam behind Richardson, who has seen his odds go from +12000, tenth-shortest, to +750, third-shortest. From a long shot to a legitimate candidate.

Richardson didn’t play that much at Florida; when he did, he was inconsistent at best. But in the most spectacular way possible. During a conference call with the media, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke about intentionally talking to teams who don’t need a quarterback.

“Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to. We can look at the numbers. It doesn’t look great on paper. You look at the accuracy and this, that, and the other, and he has elite, elite arm strength. He is a rare athlete,” Jeremiah said.

“You don’t see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. Like, he has a big-time, big-time ceiling, big-time ability.”

That big-time ability will have decision-makers hit by cupid’s arrow this weekend. The underwear Olympics is his time to shine, where he backs up some of those Josh Allen and Cam Newton comps. And as Jeremiah points out, if you have your heart set on the talented quarterback, you can find the tape to back you up.

“You know, you can find the games,” Jeremiah added. “If you want to fall in love with Anthony Richardson, you pop on Utah, and you think he is the first pick in the draft. Even Missouri, he made some big-time plays in that game.”

Following Richardson’s odds and the buzz he generates in Indianapolis is one of the more intriguing storylines going into and out of this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Bryce Young -170 | C.J. Stroud +350 | Anthony Richardson +750

Will Levis | Will Anderson +900

Jalen Carter +3000 | Tyree Wilson +5000

Myles Murphy | Bryan Bresee +15000

Paris Johnson | Peter Skoronski +15000

In addition to Richardson, Young, even though he isn’t doing any of the drills at the combine, is a compelling character in this weekend’s drama.

Listed at 6’0″ and 194 pounds by Alabama, it’s unclear if Young is actually that tall or that heavy. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be one of the smallest quarterbacks ever drafted…in saying that, can he go No. 1 overall?

The NFL has loosened its height bias against shorter quarterbacks over the years, but the bigger concern with Young is his frame, lack of bulk, and ability to add weight. Young’s weigh-in is one of the most anticipated “events” of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Let’s not forget about Stroud or Levis. Even though Stroud has lost ground (+250 to +350) and isn’t as splashy as the other three, he can spin the football, put it where he wants, and has a chance to show NFL scouts his physical traits have been underrated.

As for Levis, don’t count him out, which the betting odds haven’t. Yes, Richardson has surpassed him, but the Kentucky product’s odds have shortened (+1000 to +900), and it could shrink some more if he excels this weekend. He was getting the JA comps before Richardson’s assent.

If Levis can rival Richardson in wowing teams with his physical prowess and out-throw the Gator, he could leave Indianapolis as the weekend’s biggest winner.