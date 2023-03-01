NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Anaheim Ducks have put together a solid stretch and look to continue that when they host the Washington Capitals.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals would have liked to return to the postseason, but those chances are fading. They haven’t fully waved the white flag, but the Caps have dealt some talent away and are starting to look ahead to next season. The Ducks knew they’d have a tough time winning games, but they’ve shown some promise this season. The Capitals are sizable road favorites on the moneyline at -200, while the Ducks are +164.

It’s been a stretch for Anaheim than for Washington, winning three straight and posting a 4-5-1 record over their last ten. The Capitals are headed in the other direction, posting a 3-7 record over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Capitals are expected to start Darcy Kuemper in the net, while the Ducks should counter with John Gibson. The Capitals netminder has a 17-19-4 record with a .909 save percentage. Meanwhile, it’s been a struggle for Gibson, posting a 12-23-6 record with a .902 save percentage.

With the Ducks’ recent hot stretch and a disinterested Capitals, it’s hard to have faith in the visitors. The Ducks are at home tonight, which should benefit them, leading us to their moneyline price of +164.

Best Bet: Ducks moneyline (+164)

The Ducks don’t have a lot of positive statistics, sitting last in goals allowed per game and second-last in goals scored per game. The Capitals have seen their numbers drop in the second half, making this total challenging to approach. Over the last five Capitals’ games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Ducks have also seen that in two. It’s hard to envision these teams combining for seven goals, so side with the under 6.5 at -122.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122)

There isn’t a lot of star power in this matchup, meaning we’ll dig a little deeper for some goal-scoring value. Troy Terry has 46 points in 54 games, playing a significant part in the Ducks’ offense. Terry has shown flashes of skill and a reasonable price to score tonight at +260.

Best Prop: Troy Terry to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)