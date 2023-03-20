NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kings Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to continue their winning ways in hopes of a Pacific division title when they host the Calgary Flames tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Calgary hasn’t seen their playoff hopes dashed yet, but they’ll need to go on a tear down the stretch to at least put themselves in a position to qualify. On the other hand, the Kings are fighting for the Pacific division and sit just two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot. The Kings are listed as a slight home favorite on the moneyline at -114, while the Flames are priced at -105.

This will be the third of four meetings between these clubs, with the first matchup seeing the Flames pick up a 6-5 victory while the Kings responded with a 4-3 win. Los Angeles has posted a 7-1-2 record over their past ten games, while the Flames sit at 4-3-3 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Kings should do the same with Pheonix Copley. The Flames netminder has posted a 19-18-10 record, paired with a .891 save percentage, while Copley is sitting at 21-4-3, along with a .904 save percentage. Copley has been a big part of why the Kings have found so much success in the second half, and he should have the advantage in net tonight.

The Kings are a really quality team that’s also posted some substantial underlying numbers. If they continue to get solid goaltending, they can make a real case to win the Western Conference. The Flames have been too inconsistent to really consider in this spot, meaning backing the value of the home side on the moneyline is the direction we’ll take.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (-114)

The first two matchups in this season series have seen eleven and seven goals scored. The total for tonight is 6.5, with the over priced at +104 and the under sitting at -128. The Flames are pretty mediocre regarding goals scored and allowed per game, while the Kings are just outside the top ten in scoring. Over the Flames’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored three times, while the Kings have seen that transpire twice. With the two matchups in their season series, the over stands out in this contest.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

Not many elite standout goal scorers are present in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t players we should be targeting to score. Adrian Kempe, who leads the team with 30 goals on the campaign, continues to stand out for the Kings. He’s given the team a nice goal-scoring presence in tight and is someone they’ve relied upon in an offense that likes to score by committee. With Kempe leading the team in scoring, there’s a lot of value in backing him to light the lamp tonight at +198.

Best Prop: Adrian Kempe to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+198)