NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Picks

The Calgary Flames are outside the playoff picture and need two points as they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a strange season for the Calgary Flames after they made it to the Western Conference Semi-Final last year, currently fighting for a playoff spot. Calgary changed its core in the offseason, but many expected them to see a bump in performance. Calgary’s listed as a home favorite on the moneyline at -144, while the Golden Knights are +120.

Entering this matchup, the Golden Knights have posted two straight wins and own an 8-2 record over their last ten games, while the Flames are 5-3-2 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights are expected to start Logan Thompson, while the Flames should go with Jacob Markstrom. The Golden Knights netminder has a 20-13-3 record with a .914 save percentage, while Markstrom is 19-19-10 with a .889 save percentage.

The Calgary Flames are a difficult team to trust this season. They haven’t offered much consistency, making the visitors more appealing in this matchup. Vegas is listed as a +120 underdog, and there’s a lot to like about backing their plus-money odds.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+112)

This will be the fourth and final matchup between the clubs, which has already seen them combine for five, seven, and nine goals. The total for tonight’s matchup is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -105 and the under at -115. Over the Golden Knights’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Flames have seen that in four. With recent trends and their two previous matchups, we have no issue backing the over at -105.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-105)

The Knights have relied on their scoring depth. They haven’t had any players boast significant point totals this season, so there will be some value tonight. Reilly Smith stands out, tallying 51 points in 71 games. He’s been one of Vegas’s more impactful players and offers excellent value to score at +310.

Best Prop: Reilly Smith to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+310)