NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

The Winnipeg Jets will look to continue their winning streaking when they visit the struggling Carolina Hurricanes tonight from PNC Arena.

It hasn’t been an easy stretch of late for the Carolina Hurricanes, who’ve lost two straight games, in addition to one of the top goal scorers in Andrei Svechnikov. The Russian sniper will be out indefinitely, which puts a wrench in the Hurricanes’ division title hopes and their Stanley Cup aspirations. There’s still a lot to like about the makeup of this Hurricanes team, but there are question marks about if they’ll have the scoring depth to make real noise in the postseason.

The Jets have posted two straight victories and a 3-5-2 record over their past ten, but they appear to be headed in a more positive direction after finding some confidence of late. The Hurricanes have lost two in a row and now share custody atop the Metropolitan division with the New Jersey Devils.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Jets are expected to continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Frederik Andersen. The Jets netminder has been a massive part of their success this year, posting a 29-20-2 record, paired with a .919 save percentage. Andersen hasn’t had quite that workload with some injuries but sits at 16-7, along with a .904 save percentage. Knowing that, the Jets should have an edge in goal, even with the Hurricanes’ strong defensive play.

The Jets already demonstrated earlier this season that they can play with the Canes, picking up a 4-3 victory at home. Winnipeg is slowly getting back on track, while Carolina appears to be struggling to find their identity again. As a result, targeting the visitors on the moneyline at +172 has some value that warrants consideration here.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+172)

The strength of both these clubs is in their defense and goaltending, equating to each team sitting inside the top eleven in goals allowed per game. In saying that, the earlier matchup saw them combine for seven goals, which shows they’re certainly capable of driving offense on any given night. Over the Jets’ past five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored three times, while the Hurricanes have seen that transpire in a pair of games. Even though they’re more defensive teams, there’s still value prevalent here in looking towards the over 5.5 at -124.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-124)

There’s a fair share of offensive talent on this Winnipeg Jets hockey club, and with the Hurricanes struggling of late, this is a good matchup to target some of their players. One player that stands out for Winnipeg is their winger Kyle Connor, one of the most underrated goal scorers in the NHL. The crafty winger has already tallied 73 points in 67 games and has been a major cog in the team’s offensive output. Connor is priced at an appealing number of +158 to find the twine tonight, and that’s a number we’re confident in backing.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)