NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two Pacific Division teams on the rise will collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are two of the hottest teams in March. If the playoffs began today, they’d face off in the first round for the second consecutive season. The Kings sit one point ahead of the Oilers, while Edmonton has played one more game. Home ice is on the line, while both teams are also in the running for the Pacific Division crown.

The Oilers are home favorites on the moneyline at -154, while the Kings are +128. Entering this contest, the Kings have a 7-1-2 record over their last ten games, while the Oilers are 8-1-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to continue riding Joonas Korpisalo, while the Oilers should go with Stuart Skinner. The Kings’ new starting netminder has a 15-12-4 record with a .915 save percentage, while Skinner is 24-14-5 with a .908 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant edge one way or the other, even with Skinner’s numbers being slightly better.

The Kings and Oilers split the first two matchups in the season series, but Edmonton’s primed to take the lead tonight. The Oilers’ moneyline price of -154 is worth backing in this divisional tilt.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-154)

The first two games in the season series saw four and nine goals scored, while tonight’s total is set at 6.5. The over comes in at -168 and the under at +136, with teams sitting in the top ten in goals scored per game. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Oilers have seen that in all five. Expect the Oilers’ recent trends to continue, so target the over in this contest.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-168)

Edmonton boasts two of the NHL’s biggest superstars. However, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is quietly having a monster season. He leads the team with four goals over their last five games and has 96 points in 75 games. He’s found a new level to his offensive game, helping Edmonton reach a new level. Nugent-Hopkins is undervalued at his price to score at +200, which we’ll happily target.

Best Prop: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)