NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Flyers Game Picks

Two longtime Metropolitan Division rivals are set to collide, with the New York Rangers visiting the Philadelphia Flyers.



It’s been a big week for the Rangers after officially acquiring Patrick Kane. Although he won’t be debuting tonight, the players will feel the acquisition on the ice. It’s a deal that’s been a long time coming, which should bolster the Rangers’ Stanley Cup chances. The Flyers are headed in the opposite direction, with a rebuild in the near future. The Rangers are sizable road favorites on the moneyline at -215, while the Flyers are priced at +176.

This will be the third and final meeting between the clubs this season, with the Rangers winning both previous games by scores of 6-3 and 1-0. Entering this contest, the Flyers have lost three in a row, posting a 2-7-1 record over their last ten games, while the Rangers are 6-3-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Rangers are expected to start Jaroslav Halak, while the Flyers will counter with Carter Hart. The Rangers’ backup has an 8-7-2 record with a .902 save percentage, while Hart is 16-19-9 with a .908 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant advantage, but Halak has a more extensive pedigree.

The Rangers should be buzzing after the Kanes news, which will be apparent on the ice. The Flyers didn’t present much of a challenge in the two earlier matchups, so we’ll be happy to side with the Rangers’ puck line at +114.

Best Bet: Rangers Puck Line -1.5 (+114)

The two previous games were quite different, one seeing nine goals and the other just one. The Flyers struggle to score and keep pucks out of their net, while the Rangers hover around the top ten in both categories. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Flyers have seen that in five. With the Rangers expected to start their backup, look for this game to have plenty of offense, especially considering the Flers’ recent trends.

Best Bet: Over six (-112)

There’s a lot of offensive talent on the Rangers, but one player sticks out. Artemi Panarin has 67 points in 60 games and should be extra motivated with his former teammate joining the squad soon. Panarin is listed at an appetizing +205 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Artemi Panarin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)