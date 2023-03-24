Phillies' 1B Rhys Hoskins Out for Season with Torn ACL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a significant blow as first baseman Rhys Hoskins is expected to miss the entire 2023 MLB season due to a torn ACL.

“He will need to have surgery,” said Phillies president Dave Dombrowski. “I would be shocked if he doesn’t. And that will put him out … for the season. That’s what we’re planning.”

Hoskins suffered the injury during Thursday’s Grapefruit League game against the Detroit Tigers while fielding a ground ball. The 30-year-old was down for several minutes and eventually carted off the field.

Hoskins, who has spent his entire MLB career with the Phils, appeared in 156 games last season, slashing .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBI.

Dombrowski said that Darick Hall would help fill the void at first base.

“I do feel comfortable to say that we like Darick Hall a lot,” said Dombrowski. “We feel that he’ll get the majority of the playing time at first base. … We think he’s ready to step up and be a big league player.”

Hall, 27, hit .250 with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 41 games for Philadelphia last season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Phillies at +1500 odds to win the 2023 World Series.