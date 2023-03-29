Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Claps Back at Injury Questions: 'Let's Get Real' by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter Tuesday night to clap back at those who felt he should’ve suited up for his team’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round, despite nursing a Grade 2 PCL strain.

“Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation, now that’s selfish to me,” wrote Jackson.

Rumors began to swirl that the real reason the former league MVP chose not to play was due to his contract standoff with the organization, something Jackson vehemently denied.

“I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys Week 1 vs. Jets To Week 12 vs. Broncos,” wrote Jackson. “How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame when we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.”

Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2, claiming the team has “not been interested in meeting my value.”

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.