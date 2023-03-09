Rob Gronkowski Believes Elite Receiver Key For Patriots Success Gronk is adamant about adding playmakers by Sam Panayotovich 50 minutes ago

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski wants a wide receiver in Foxboro.

Can you blame him?

In a league full of offensive fireworks, the 2022 Patriots threw 19 total touchdown passes. Sure, they rumbled to an 8-9 record and technically could’ve made the playoffs with a win over the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season finale. But as veteran Las Vegas bookmaker Chris Andrews told me many years ago, “if you must win, you must not be that good.”

The Patriots have the worst odds (+700) to win the AFC East next season at FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Buffalo Bills are dealing with tons of coaching turnover, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one hit away from never playing again and Aaron Rodgers isn’t a New York Jet just yet.

New England could make some noise with the right additions.

“In order for them to make the playoffs, I think the Patriots need to go out and get a wide receiver,” Gronkowski told NESN’s Ultimate Betting Show. “They need a guy like DeAndre Hopkins. The defense is very, very solid. And that offense can improve from whatever it was last season with Bill O’Brien having full control of the offense.

“They need that No. 1 wide receiver and should probably add a playmaker in the draft.”

Gronkowski loves the addition of O’Brien as offensive coordinator and believes he’ll enhance Mac Jones’ skills and bring the Patriots’ aerial attack back to the 21st century.

“He’ll simplify the offense to make it make sense for Mac,” he explained. “They spent time together at Alabama, so they understand each other and the system. Billy O will help break down the defenses to simply everything so Mac can step up to the line, point out the Mike linebacker and fully understand the scheme they’re working against.

“Billy O is also great at putting guys in the best possible positions to succeed. He brings that passion and fire to the table and he does a great job at connecting with the players in the meeting rooms. Guys are ready to go from the meetings to the field and have that excitement to get out there and play ball.”

Gronk was also asked about the Patriots’ rock fight against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Oddsmakers opened that point total at 59, the highest opener in the history of Super Bowl betting.

New England emerged with a 13-3 victory and the sportsbooks cleaned up.

“It’s weird because you never know what’s going to happen (in a Super Bowl),” Gronkowski said. “The only thing that matters is getting the win, but there are a couple other things to remember.

“There was a lot of really good defense and a lot of crappy offensive play except for Julian Edelman, who had a wonderful game (with 10 catches for 141 yards). The Rams offense didn’t really do anything because we had a great defense that played lights out.

“And placing a bet on the ‘Over’ wasn’t good. What you should’ve done was bet New England -2.5. We won by 10. You should’ve put all your money on that, baby!”

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET to hear even more from Gronk.