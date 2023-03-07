Bettors Went Nuts Hammering Jets Amid Aaron Rodgers Reports The enthusiasm might be a bit much by Jason Ounpraseuth 20 minutes ago

Aaron Rodgers still is good enough to make any team he plays for a Super Bowl contender, and the Jets’ reported courtship of the Green Bay Packers quarterback has fired up bettors.

New York reportedly will be visiting the future Hall of Fame quarterback to meet with him in person. Jets players have openly tried to do their part in the recruiting process as Rodgers has remained silent on his future since he emerged from his darkness retreat last week — the quarterback has at least said he will make a decision before free agency begins.

There has been mixed reporting on how the Packers view their franchise quarterback’s future. Green Bay is ready to hand the reigns off to Jordan Love, who was drafted in 2020 and only has started one game in his three-year career.

The Packers reportedly are tired of Rodgers and are willing to move, but other reports have suggested the 39-year-old QB will remain in Green Bay amid all the drama.

The Jets likely are in make-or-break mode after Derek Carr chose the New Orleans Saints over them, and it might be why bettors are confident New York will land Rodgers in a trade.

There were 220 bets made Tuesday on the Jets to win Super Bowl LVIII at Caesars Sportsbooks, according to content writer Max Meyer. Total bets on other teams combined was 71.

The action has given New York the seventh-shortest odds at Caesars to win the Super Bowl at 20-1. Other sportsbooks appear to have seen similar action.

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds shortened from 25-1 on Monday to 18-1 on Tuesday, according to Action Network. New York’s odds at FanDuel Sportsbook were at 16-1, and at DraftKings Sportsbook, it’s odds were at 25-1, as of Tuesday evening.

New York fans and bettors are hoping the team is successful in its pursuit of Rodgers, otherwise there will be hundreds of people who might feel silly with Jets futures tickets.