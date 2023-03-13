Scottie Scheffler Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking After Players Victory by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Scottie Scheffler reclaimed his No. 1 World Ranking following a dominant victory at the PGA’s Players Championship on Sunday.

Scheffler fired a final round 69, finishing five shots clear of Tyrell Hatton at 17-under and capturing the richest prize on tour. The victory earned the 26-year-old a cool $4.5 million and was the sixth of Scheffler’s career and the second in his past four tournaments.

“I played really well the whole week, really solid,” said Scheffler. “I had some times throughout the week where I didn’t feel like I was swinging my best, and then I would just wait and pick my moments, and fortunately, I got kinda hot in spurts in each of my rounds.”

Making the moment even more special for Scheffler was watching his 88-year-old Grandma walk all 72 holes.

“It’s pretty impressive she’s walking so many holes out here; she’s a trooper,” said Scheffler.

The New Jersey native overtook previous World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who withdrew from the tournament before the start of the second round due to illness.

You can find the latest PGA Tour odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.