Tony Gonsolin Throws Bullpen Session for Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a bullpen session on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Tony Gonsolin is throwing off a mound right now— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 24, 2023
Good sign for his recovery from a sprained ankle pic.twitter.com/CN8DZ1iC9H
Like the New York Yankees with Carlos Rodon, the Dodgers will take the cautious route with Gonsolin. Friday’s bullpen session begins his road back to the starting rotation. The Dodger’s starter suffered an ankle sprain during fielding drills on March 6 and isn’t expected to return to the rotation for the Dodgers until late April at the earliest.
Gonsolin was magnificent for the Dodgers last season. They will need that kind of performance again, with Walker Buehler being lost for the majority, if not the entire season, due to Tommy John surgery.
