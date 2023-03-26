Tony Gonsolin Throws Bullpen Session for Dodgers by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a bullpen session on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 24, 2023

Like the New York Yankees with Carlos Rodon, the Dodgers will take the cautious route with Gonsolin. Friday’s bullpen session begins his road back to the starting rotation. The Dodger’s starter suffered an ankle sprain during fielding drills on March 6 and isn’t expected to return to the rotation for the Dodgers until late April at the earliest.

Gonsolin was magnificent for the Dodgers last season. They will need that kind of performance again, with Walker Buehler being lost for the majority, if not the entire season, due to Tommy John surgery.