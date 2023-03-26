Total Climbing as Bluejays Take on Aztecs in Elite Eight by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

High-scoring games have been a hallmark of the Creighton Bluejays season, a trend bettors expect to continue Sunday against the San Diego State Aztecs.

After opening in the low 130s, the total at FanDuel Sportsbook is up to 134.5 for the South Regional Final.

Creighton has reserved its best offensive performances for when they count most. The Bluejays have scored 84 or more points in five of their previous seven, for an average of 81.9 points per game. Predictably, this has resulted in all but two of those contests going over the total.

That flies in the face of the Aztecs’ trend, who have stayed under the total for 11 straight. San Diego State is one of the best defenses in the country, ranking fourth in KenPom’s adjusted defensive ratings.

Still, bettors are deferring to the Bluejays’ offense as the number continues to climb ahead of tip-off.

The winner books their ticket to the Final Four for a date with the Florida Atlantic Owls.