White Sox SP Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline from MLB by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger won’t face discipline from the league following domestic violence allegations.

The recently signed starting pitcher was fully cooperative with the investigation and has agreed to further evaluations with the MLB and MLBPA’s joint treatment boards.

Breaking: The investigation into White Sox pitcher, Mike Clevinger, is complete. He WILL NOT face discipline. Additionally, he?s voluntarily agreed to evaluations by MLB/MLBPA joint treatment boards and will comply with their recommendations ? if there are any. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 5, 2023

Clevinger joined the White Sox on a one-year $8 million deal this offseason. The righty has spent seven years in the majors, albeit missing the entire 2021 campaign following Tommy John surgery.

The surgery may have impacted his effectiveness on the mound, as Clevinger put up the fewest strikeouts per nine innings of his career last year. Further, he put up the highest ERA since his rookie campaign.

Still, Clevinger should stabilize the bottom half of the White Sox rotation.

Chicago is looking to rebound after last season’s disappointing finish. They enter 2023 with the third-best odds to win the AL Central and are priced at +3000 on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.