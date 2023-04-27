2023 NFL Draft: Does Zay Flowers Go in the First Round? What Are Potential Landing Spots? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has experienced a fluctuating draft stock, with many anticipating his selection within the top 20. FanDuel Sportsbook has set his draft position at 22.5, with odds at -200 for over 22.5 and +148 for under 22.5. While these odds may not be ideal, there’s still an argument to be made for taking a shot at the under.The Case for Under 22.5:

Flowers has a strong chance of being selected within the top 20 picks, making the under 22.5 a potentially attractive bet. Several teams in need of a wide receiver could be interested in Flowers, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and even the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks: With a playing style reminiscent of Tyler Lockett, Flowers could be a valuable addition to the Seahawks’ receiving corps. Los Angeles Chargers: As Keenan Allen ages, Flowers could be considered a long-term replacement. Baltimore Ravens: Despite the recent signing of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens may still look to add receiving talent to support Lamar Jackson. New England Patriots: Flowers’s route-running abilities could make him an appealing target for the Patriots’ offense.

While the odds on FanDuel may give some bettors pause, numerous potential landing spots for Flowers make the under 22.5 a worthwhile consideration. With several teams needing a wide receiver and Flowers’s undeniable talent, it’s worth exploring the value of betting on the under for his draft position.