2023 NFL Draft: Does Zay Flowers Go in the First Round? What Are Potential Landing Spots?

1 hours ago

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has experienced a fluctuating draft stock, with many anticipating his selection within the top 20. FanDuel Sportsbook has set his draft position at 22.5, with odds at -200 for over 22.5 and +148 for under 22.5. While these odds may not be ideal, there’s still an argument to be made for taking a shot at the under.The Case for Under 22.5:

Flowers has a strong chance of being selected within the top 20 picks, making the under 22.5 a potentially attractive bet. Several teams in need of a wide receiver could be interested in Flowers, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and even the New England Patriots.

Potential Landing Spots for Zay Flowers:
  1. Seattle Seahawks: With a playing style reminiscent of Tyler Lockett, Flowers could be a valuable addition to the Seahawks’ receiving corps.
  2. Los Angeles Chargers: As Keenan Allen ages, Flowers could be considered a long-term replacement.
  3. Baltimore Ravens: Despite the recent signing of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens may still look to add receiving talent to support Lamar Jackson.
  4. New England Patriots: Flowers’s route-running abilities could make him an appealing target for the Patriots’ offense.
Conclusion:

While the odds on FanDuel may give some bettors pause, numerous potential landing spots for Flowers make the under 22.5 a worthwhile consideration. With several teams needing a wide receiver and Flowers’s undeniable talent, it’s worth exploring the value of betting on the under for his draft position.

