76ers HC Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: 'The MVP Race is Over' by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics had no answer for Joel Embiid on Tuesday. Philadelphia’s star big man dominated to the tune of 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting as the 76ers secured a 103-101 victory.

Embiid’s performance led to head coach Doc Rivers declaring one thing:

“The MVP race is over,” said Rivers.

Oddsmakers are backing Rivers’s sentiment. Embiid is the odds-on favorite to take home his first career MVP award at -750 per FanDuel Sportsbook.

“Joel should win it,” said Sixers guard James Harden, who finished with 20 points and ten assists. “He’s been in contention for it the last few years. He led the league in scoring last year. It looks like he’s going to lead the league in scoring this year. We’re the third seed in the East. He’s been consistent all year.”

Embiid has appeared in 65 games for Philly this season, averaging a career-high 33.3 points along with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

The Sixers play three more times during the regular season, starting Thursday at home against the Miami Heat.