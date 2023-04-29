Astros' Yordan Alvarez Missed 4th Straight Game Friday by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago

Yordan Alvarez was out of the Lineup Friday for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

This was the fourth straight start that Alvarez has missed due to what the team is calling tightness in his neck. The big worry for Alvarez coming into the season was soreness in his wrists. That is something that has bothered him since last season. So perhaps this is good news that those wrists aren’t the problem now.

Manager Dusty Baker was playing it coy as to when his star slugger could return to the starting lineup, but Alvarez was taking part in pregame activities, and this would seem to be a sign that he could return by the end of the weekend.

