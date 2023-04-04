Braves Place SP Max Fried on 15-Day IL by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves have placed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to April 1, with a left hamstring strain, per MLB.com.

Fried suffered the injury on Opening Day while running to cover first base on a ground ball off the bat of Washington’s Dominic Smith. The 29-year-old was seen grabbing his left hamstring and throwing one warmup pitch before officially being removed from the game. Fried finished the afternoon allowing one run on four hits over 3.1 innings pitched. He struck out two.

The California native was spectacular for the Braves last season, compiling a 14-7 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 170:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 185.1 innings (30 starts) en route to a second-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.

In a corresponding move, Bryce Elder has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will take the ball Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

You can find the latest MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.