Braves Place SS Orlando Arcia (Wrist) on 10-Day IL, Recall Vaughn Grissom by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

MLB.com reports that the Atlanta Braves have placed shortstop Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 13, with a microfracture in his left wrist.

Arcia suffered the injury Wednesday after being hit by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene.

The 28-year-old, who signed a three-year, $7.3 million extension with the Braves on Opening Day, was off to a tremendous start, hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBI while playing sound defensively.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta has recalled top prospect Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett. The 22-year-old made his big league debut last season, slashing .291/.353/.440 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 41 games. Surprisingly losing the starting shortstop job to Arcia during spring training, Grissom has responded by hitting .366 with a 1.044 OPS in 48 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.

The Braves open up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, where Atlanta is -132 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.