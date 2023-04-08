Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins is dealing with an upper-body injury.

McAvoy suffered the injury as the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime Thursday. The Bruins are calling McAvoy day-to-day, but with nothing to play for until the playoffs begin, they won’t insert him back into the starting lineup until they are sure he is 100% healthy.

McAvoy is the best overall defender for the Bruins, and they will want him back at full strength as they wait to find out whom they will face in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruins will win the Presidents’ Trophy this season (most points), but their eyes are on the bigger prize in the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins are also expected to play Saturday without David Krejci, who is doubtful due to a lower-body injury. Once again, the B’s will play it safe with their veteran center.

One piece of good news for the B’s is that they might get forward Taylor Hall back this weekend. Hall has missed the past 20 games with an upper-body injury but is on the cusp of returning to the lineup.

