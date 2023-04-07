Celtics G Jaylen Brown Ruled OUT for Friday vs. Raptors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports that Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (finger) has been ruled out of Friday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out tonight with a right finger laceration. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 7, 2023

This is likely out of precaution, with the Celtics playing a meaningless game against the Raptors on Friday. They are locked into the 2-seed for the Eastern Conference Playoffs, sitting three games back of the Milwaukee Bucks and three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown has had a career year, posting a career-high in points, rebounds, and assists per game. He gained his second All-Star selection this season and is proving to be as important to Boston’s success as teammate Jayson Tatum.

In 2022, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in 67 starts.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are two-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, with the total set at 222, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.