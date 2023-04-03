Chelsea Sack Graham Potter After 2-0 Loss To Aston Villa by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Chelsea F.C. cannot seem to find the right manager.

On Sunday morning, it was announced that the team sacked head coach Graham Potter after just six months in charge. The firing comes a day after the Blues lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa.

?? BREAKING: Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea.



?Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future?, club statement announces. pic.twitter.com/NNZpuXTkzp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

Potter becomes the eighth manager to be let go by the club over the past 10 years. He had a 39% winning percentage in league play – the worst of any full-time Chelsea manager this century.

In a statement, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: â€œWe have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, and we are all disappointed in this outcome.â€

Chelsea currently sits in 11th place in the English Premier League, 12 points behind a Champions League spot. After spending a record-breaking â‚¬555m on new players this year, the Blues have only scored 29 goals through 28 league games. They have a negative goal differential and have a 10-8-10 record this season.

The Blues are currently +1600 to finish inside the top six, with even lower odds to make the top four (+15000). Too late to turn around a disappointing year in the league, the firing comes at an odd time for the club. It’s also surprising due to the outstanding form the side has had in the UEFA Champions League, where they are through to the quarterfinals.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing freshly unemployed Julian Nagelsmann to replace Potter at the helm. In the meantime, assistant coach Bruno Saltor will take over head coaching duties.

Not only is the top six out of the question, but Chelsea might actually finish in the bottom half of the table (+333). They have the most challenging strength of schedule out of every team in the Premier League, as seven of their final ten matches are against teams occupying the top eight.

Despite having a terrible time in the league, the Blues have dominated as usual in the Champions League. Into the final eight, the first leg of their tie against Real Madrid is scheduled for April 12. The club is valued at +148 to qualify for the next round and +1400 to win the whole thing.

Chelsea’s next game is on Tuesday, April 4, when they host Liverpool F.C. Bookies expect a close game, but the hosts are currently favored at +145 on the moneyline.