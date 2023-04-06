Creighton G Ryan Nembhard Enters Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard has entered the transfer portal.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 assists this past season.



FYI: His older brother, Andrew, was recruited to Gonzaga by current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 6, 2023

This is one of the more prominent names in the portal thus far. Nembhard is a do-it-all point guard who can fill it up, dish it to teammates, and even rebound at a high rate for someone who stands just 6’0″. It’s a crucial blow to a Creighton team that seriously lacks depth and had Nembhard as part of a starting five that was one of the best in the nation. We’ll be sure to hear more in the coming weeks on which teams have reached out to the rising junior for his services. This will be monitored throughout the offseason as Nembhard chooses where to play next.

