Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02

Date: 04/02/2023 Time: 06:00 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open +3 -112 O 242.5 -110 +126 Current +4 -110 244.5 -110 +142 Atlanta Hawks Open -3 -108 U 242.5 -110 -148 Current -4 -110 244.5 -110 -168

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Luka Doncic 32.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 26.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 4. PF Christian Wood 16.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. C Maxi Kleber 6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. SF Reggie Bullock 7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 26.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 12.0 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. PF Saddiq Bey 13.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. PF John Collins 12.9 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SG Bogdan Bogdanovic 13.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Apr 01 MIA -2.5 224.0 129-122 Wed, Mar 29 PHI +6.0 233.0 116-108 Mon, Mar 27 IND -7.5 238.0 127-104 Sun, Mar 26 CHA -12.5 231.5 110-104 Fri, Mar 24 CHA -16.5 228.5 117-109 Last 5 Against The Spread: Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 BKN -1.5 240.5 124-107 Tue, Mar 28 CLE -2.5 239.0 120-118 Sun, Mar 26 MEM +1.5 248.5 123-119 Sat, Mar 25 IND -10.5 249.0 143-130 Wed, Mar 22 MIN +4.0 242.0 125-124