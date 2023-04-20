Diamondbacks Non-Committal on SP Madison Bumgarner's Future by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was non-committal when asked about the future of starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who endured another rough outing in Wednesday’s 14-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing seven earned runs across three innings.

“I don’t know,” said Lovullo. “I don’t know. As we do with every situation after every start, we group up as a staff and then sit down with the front office and figure out what to do next. That’s what we’re gonna end up doing…The staff will sit down and figure out what’s going to give us the best option in five days. We do the same thing after every start, and we’ll do that again.”

Bumgarner has struggled in the season’s early going, posting an 0-3 record with a 10.26 ERA over four starts. The former World Series MVP has yielded 19 runs in 16 2/3 innings with an average fastball velocity of just 89.5 MPH.

Bumgarner is in the fourth year of a five-year, $85 million contract inked in 2019.

You can find the latest MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.