Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill to Retire After 2025 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tyreek Hill’s current contract with the Miami Dolphins will likely be the last of his NFL career.

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after the 2025 Season ?



?I?m going to finish out this contract with the #Dolphins and then I?m gonna call it quits.?



(? @SportsRadio810) pic.twitter.com/GhoXokU1Fk — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2023

Appearing on the Totally Offensive podcast, Hill said he plans to retire following the 2025 season.

“I’m going for ten, man,” said Hill when asked how many years he would like to play. “I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m going to call it quits…I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Miami acquired Hill in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, immediately signing the 29-year-old to a four-year, $120 million extension. Hill enjoyed the best season of his career under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, recording 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

The Georgia native is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and won Super Bowl LIV while a member of the Chiefs.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.