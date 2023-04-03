Georgia's Jalen Carter to Only Visit Teams with Top 10 Pick by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, former Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter will only visit with teams selecting in the top ten of this month’s NFL Draft.

Carter previously visited with the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 10) and is scheduled to meet with the Chicago Bears (No. 9) on Monday.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top ten,” said Rosenhaus. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football, and is a generational talent.”

Once a strong candidate to be selected in the top three, Carter’s draft status is murky due to his legal troubles. The 21-year-old recently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, stemming from January’s fatal car crash that killed former teammate Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and earned All-SEC First-Team honors and a finalist nod for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman.

