Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02
Date: 04/02/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
The Denver Nuggets are slight home favorites hosting the Golden State Warriors in what could be a Western Conference Finals preview. Keep an eye on the questionable status of Nikola Jokic before tip-off.
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|+3
|-112
|O 237.5
|-110
|+124
|Current
|+2.5
|-110
|233
|-110
|+120
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-3
|-108
|U 237.5
|-110
|-146
|Current
|-2.5
|-110
|233
|-110
|-142
Projected Lineups:
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|29.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|21.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.4 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|9.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|7.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.9 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|16.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 31
|SA
|-18.0
|241.5
|130-115
|Tue, Mar 28
|NO
|-8.5
|234.5
|120-109
|Sun, Mar 26
|MIN
|-5.5
|241.5
|99-96
|Fri, Mar 24
|PHI
|-4.5
|234.0
|120-112
|Wed, Mar 22
|DAL
|-3.0
|236.5
|127-125
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 31
|PHO
|+13.0
|223.5
|100-93
|Thu, Mar 30
|NO
|-2.0
|224.5
|107-88
|Mon, Mar 27
|PHI
|-10.0
|227.5
|116-111
|Sat, Mar 25
|MIL
|-3.5
|237.5
|129-106
|Wed, Mar 22
|WAS
|-9.0
|225.5
|118-104
Betting Insights:
Denver Nuggets
- 30-7 (.811) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Golden State Warriors
- 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023