Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02
Date: 04/02/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
 
The Denver Nuggets are slight home favorites hosting the Golden State Warriors in what could be a Western Conference Finals preview. Keep an eye on the questionable status of Nikola Jokic before tip-off.
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +3   -112   O 237.5   -110   +124  
 Current +2.5   -110   233   -110   +120  
Denver Nuggets  Open -3   -108   U 237.5   -110   -146  
 Current -2.5   -110   233   -110   -142  
Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   21.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.4 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
4. PG  Jordan Poole   20.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
5. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   9.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   7.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.9 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   20.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   17.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 31 SA -18.0 241.5 130-115
Tue, Mar 28 NO -8.5 234.5 120-109
Sun, Mar 26 MIN -5.5 241.5 99-96
Fri, Mar 24 PHI -4.5 234.0 120-112
Wed, Mar 22 DAL -3.0 236.5 127-125

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 31 PHO +13.0 223.5 100-93
Thu, Mar 30 NO -2.0 224.5 107-88
Mon, Mar 27 PHI -10.0 227.5 116-111
Sat, Mar 25 MIL -3.5 237.5 129-106
Wed, Mar 22 WAS -9.0 225.5 118-104
Betting Insights:

Denver Nuggets

  • 30-7 (.811) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Golden State Warriors

  • 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

